Billy Joel's five-year-old daughter shows off impressive singing skills

Billy Joel's five-year-old daughter has inherited her famous father's musical talents after showing off her vocals as she celebrated her big sister's birthday.



The Piano Man star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video clip of Della belting out Happy Birthday to her singer sister Alexa Ray Joel in honour of her 35th birthday, proving she, too, has the potential to follow in their showbiz footsteps.



He captioned the footage, "Happy Birthday to our big sister @alexarayjoel. You have been singing us lullabies since we were born. We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say!"



The message was signed from Della and her three-year-old sister Remy, who Joel shares with his wife of five years, Alexis Roderick.



Responding to the sweet surprise, the birthday girl replied, "Aww My Little Diva...! love you rosebud, thanks for serenading me."



Joel shares Alexa Ray with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. They couple was married from 1985 to 1994, and before tying the knot with the model, the music icon was wed to Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982.



Over the festive period, the 71-year-old also posted a clip of his young daughters sweetly dancing to Taylor Swift’s hit You Need to Calm Down.



“Merry Christmas from the Joels. Billy, Alexis, Della and Remy,” he wrote. “Rockin’ Out to @taylorswift on Christmas morning.”