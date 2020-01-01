NEWS Finneas & Ne-Yo join Hello 2021 line-up Newsdesk Share with :





Singers Finneas, Ne-Yo, and James Blunt will help fans across the Americas celebrate New Year's Eve online as part of a YouTube special.



YouTube Originals bosses previously announced actress Storm Reid and Mexican social media influencer Juanpa Zurita will serve as hosts of the virtual Hello 2021 event, which is a free two-hour show that will span across the U.K., the Americas, Korea, Japan and India.



And officials have now added a string of famous faces to the bill with musicians Finneas, Ne-Yo, Blunt, Yungblud, Hunter Hayes, and Zara Larsson all signing on.



The show will feature guests including Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, and RuPaul, in addition to performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Kane Brown, and Karol G.



Also onboard are supermodel Naomi Campbell, comedian Jimmy Fallon, and illusionist David Blaine, among others.



Hello 2021 will be comprised of five different shows for viewers, and fans will be treated to speeches, musical performances, and dance parties from big name stars across the globe as they count down to the New Year.



Luke Hyams, Head of YouTube Originals, said that the star-studded event gives people around the world the chance to "look forward to a brighter year ahead."



“In many cases, 2020 has also brought out the best in people. We’ve seen online communities coming together like never before to share stories, experiences and learn from each other," he explained. "It has been a time of compassion and creativity... Goodbye 2020 and Hello 2021!”



The celebration starts at 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve on the YouTube Originals Channel.