NEWS Justin Bieber to debut new single during New Year's Eve gig





Justin Bieber will debut his new single, Anyone, during an online concert on New Year's Eve.



The Sorry hitmaker announced he would debut the tune in a Twitter post on Wednesday as he counted down to his New Year’s Eve livestreamed concert - his first full-length, live performance since his Purpose World Tour back in 2017.



"Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night http://justinbieberNYE.com Bieber," he wrote.



Bieber teased the track back in April during an Instagram Live video with his wife, Hailey Bieber, while sat at a piano.



While being filmed by his wife, the Canadian pop star told his fans: “I recorded a really cool song today. I can’t play it. I can’t do it."



And after revealing the name of the track, his excited wife replied: "This song, I love this song so much, and I haven’t heard him sing it yet.”



Bieber has also been sharing footage from rehearsals with his followers on social media, with his dance troupe seen wearing face coverings as they adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.



NYE Live with Justin Bieber will stream from 10.15pm ET, and from 3.15am on 1 January in the U.K.



“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time – they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” said the Lonely hitmaker as he announced the gig.



“I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”



Customers of T-Mobile in the U.S. will have free access to the concert through the brand's T-Mobile Tuesdays app, while non-customers can buy tickets for $25 on JustinBieberNYE.com until 1 January.