Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa release a new collaboration

The pair have dropped a remixed version of Kylie's track 'Real Groove' as a special treat for their fans, after she took part in Dua's Studio 2054 virtual concert last month.



A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kylie and Dua were both so delighted with the reaction to their performance together on Studio 2054 that they decided to work together again.



"They have been overwhelmed by all of the support they’ve had this year and wanted to put this out as a treat for their fans who have been sending them messages begging for them to collaborate."



Last month, Dua's digital 2054 show - which featured guest appearances from the likes of Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus, as well as Kylie - was a huge livestream success, and she thanked her fans for tuning into the virtual concert.



She tweeted: "I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! - thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!



"I’m also so happy to announce that we’ve kept the show available to watch until Sunday !! !! !! (sic)"



Dua's show pulled in more than five million viewers - which isn't the final figure - including more than 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and over 263,200 tickets sold on regular ticketing platforms.



TaP music's Ben Mawson added: "I’m exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance.



“It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with ‘Studio 2054.’



“Audience wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures.”