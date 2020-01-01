NEWS Christina Milian credits Rihanna lingerie for latest pregnancy Newsdesk Share with :





Singer and actress Christina Milian is giving thanks to Rihanna's sexy lingerie line for helping her conceive her third child.



The Dip It Low hitmaker became an ambassador for the superstar's Savage x Fenty underwear brand in May, and earlier this month she announced her third pregnancy.



The baby will be Milian's second with her singer partner Matt Pokora, and Milian revealed she was wearing Rihanna's designs when they got down and dirty.



Taking part in a viral Instagram challenge, in which users request people share a certain image from their camera roll, Milian responded to one fan who asked her to post a photo of when she was pregnant but didn't know she was expecting.



She replied with a posed picture of herself modelling a pink Savage x Fenty lingerie set, and explained: "not pregnant here yet...but...was the day the stork made a drop off."

She then added: "thanks @savagexfenty (sic)."



Milian had originally uploaded the sexy shot in August.



She and Pokora are already parents to son Isaiah, who turns one in January, while Milian shares 10-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband The-Dream.