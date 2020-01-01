NEWS Selena Gomez slams Facebook for allowing 'lies' to be spread on their site Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez has blasted Facebook for not taking action against "lies" being spread about Covid-19 and the vaccine on their site.



The star took to her Twitter page to share a video from BBC News, in which Imran Ahmed - CEO for the Center for Countering Digital Hate - told the outlet that while social media companies such as Facebook have claimed to be doing everything to stop the spread of misinformation "in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing".



Alongside the video, Selena shared her own message, in which she wrote: "Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms.



"So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!"



It's not the first time Selena has taken aim at Facebook. She recently slammed the social media site for not quickly removing a "neo-Nazi network" from the site, writing: "There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"