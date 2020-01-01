NEWS Billie Eilish loses 100,000 Instagram followers after taking part in viral challenge Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers on her Instagram page on Tuesday, after taking part in a viral challenge on the social media site.



The Bad Guy star decided to jump on the bandwagon by participating in the "Post a Picture Of" challenge, where fans ask stars to share pictures from various points in their lives.



One of the first requests was for Billie to share a screengrab of her phone's lock screen, which showed a watercolour painting of two naked women. Another fan asked the teenager to share a "drawing you're really proud of", with Billie then posting a compilation of a number of sketches she'd drawn of various parts of the nude female body, alongside a series of snakes coiled around them.



"These probably lol i love boobs," the Grammy-winning singer wrote alongside her response.



However, Billie's sharing of the risque images did little to impress some of her followers, with her follower count dropping by 100,000 just minutes after she'd posted the pictures.



"PLS SHE LOST 100K IN LIKE A HALF HOUR – IS MY IG GLITCHING OR??" one fan wrote, alongside a screenshot of the 19-year-old's follower count on Instagram.



The Ocean Eyes star didn't seem too bothered by the response though, as she later shared the fan's screenshot and wrote: "LMFAOO (laugh my fat a*s off) y’all babies smh (shake my head)," alongside two skull emojis.