Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she will be 'emotional' back on stage

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans she will get "emotional" when she starts touring again in 2021.



The 'Murder On The Dancefloor' hitmaker is set to hit the road in May for a run of gigs across the UK, and she admitted there could be tears "every night" when she gets back on stage.



She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I'll probably cry every night on stage.



“We just want to get back to live events. I think it will be emotional when we’re back.”



The 41-year-old singer is planning to perform classic tracks from her latest greatest hits album 'Songs From The Kitchen Disco' - which also features some covers - after keeping fans entertained with weekly live streams during lockdown.



She added: "I wanted to pay tribute to what the kitchen disco meant for us and it’s why I wanted to do the tour.



“For my family, the impact and the emotional importance of the kitchen disco will take a long time to unpick.”



Sophie - who married Richard Jones in 2005 - has revealed how she was encouraged by her spouse to perform her Kitchen Discos during the Covid-19 lockdown in order to help ease the stress of family life and her new album developed from there.



Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show's New Year's Eve special, she explained: "During the lockdown we felt completely discombobulated stuck at home with our five kids, the stress and tension of our family life, and the heaviness of the news. We felt totally useless. So, Richard suggested we do a gig on a Friday as a family to cope. It felt insane doing it live and actually broadcasting it but something about it appealed to me.



"We started it at the beginning of lockdown and I really thought people were going to laugh at me, but we felt really good afterwards and our brains were tricked into thinking we had just done a gig. We got such a warm response."