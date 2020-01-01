NEWS Carrie Underwood keen to perfect her Spanish after David Bisbal duet Newsdesk Share with :





Carrie Underwood has an early New Year's resolution - she plans to perfect her Spanish.



The country star recently sang in Spanish for the first time on Tears of Gold, her duet with David Bisbal, and she admits the experience sparked a new passion to learn a second language.



"I did take Spanish in high school and I took Spanish in college," she tells Taste of Country. "I feel like having a musical brain can lend itself to being able to learn another language.



"Ever since being able to work with David, that's something that's kind of reignited a little bit of that desire in me. So I have been trying to remember what I learned and build on it."



And she's a big fan of the song she recorded with Spanish singer-songwriter Bisbal, which was released earlier this month.



"The first time I listened to the song I was walking around for a couple of weeks afterwards singing it. I was like, 'Well, that's a good sign, it's in my head after listening to it once or twice'," she laughed.



"The fact that he wanted to sing in English and I wanted to sing in Spanish, it was such a cool synergy that happened... it was such a cool thing to be a part of - two artists stepping outside of their comfort zones to make music. It was a really cool experience. It was a lot of fun, too."