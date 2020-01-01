NEWS Paul McCartney sparks massive vinyl sales week Newsdesk Share with :





Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.



Fans of the former Beatles star flocked to grab the vinyl version of his new release, McCartney III, during the week before Christmas, sparking the best sales week for the format since modern records began in 1991 - over 1.8 million.



For the first time since 1986, vinyl outsold CDs over four weeks at the end of 2020.



McCartney III sold 32,000 units - the highest figure for any current release, and the third-largest for an album since 1991.



Meanwhile, the veteran rocker performed a celebratory dance and posted footage on social media after bagging his first U.S. number one in 31 years - McCartney III sits atop the new Billboard Top Albums Sales countdown. It's his first number one album in America since 1989's Flowers In The Dirt.



Paul took to Twitter and shared a video of himself dancing to one of the album's tracks, Find My Way, captioning it: "That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US @billboard Top Album Sales Chart!"



McCartney just missed out on the number one spot on the mainstream Billboard 200 chart on Sunday when he debuted at two behind Taylor Swift's Evermore.