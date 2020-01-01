NEWS Beyonce giving 2020 the middle finger with necklace gifts Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce is helping her loved ones bid farewell to 2020 with a funny diamond necklace.



The Formation hitmaker's cousin, Angie Beyince, showed off her surprise gift on Instagram on Monday. The necklace has a pendant which features the numbers '2020' picked out in diamonds, placed close together with the first zero stretched lengthways, making it look like a fist with the middle finger sticking up.



"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace," Angie explained in the accompanying caption.



"It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one," she went on.



"When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental," Angie remarked, adding:



"2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year (sic). Hopefully 2021 is good to the world."



"That necklace is the truth," actress Octavia Spencer commented.



Beyonce's mum, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also shared a selfie of her new gold and diamond accessory.



"Note my Christmas present (my necklace) from Beyonce f__k 2020 two (sic) many losses !!!" she wrote, reflecting: "But it is almost over and we are still here !!! Give God Some (love)."