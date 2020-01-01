Patti Smith's New Year's Eve show to air on billboards above London's Piccadilly Circus

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The punk icon's New Year's Eve show, streaming around the world on YouTube's digital art platform Circa, will be beamed onto billboards in the heart of London.

During the 15-minute showcase, Smith plans to pay tribute to healthcare workers who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in 2020, and she will also read a new poem dedicated to teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

"Some of the work (for the show) I did in my bedroom, some in a recording studio and some at my desk," Patti tells The Guardian. "I had to teach myself how to use Photo Booth on my computer and film myself reading a poem. I’m sure there are 14 year olds who can do this in five minutes but it took me quite a while. But I got there and I’m so proud of myself."

The musician's installation has been created by digital artist Josef O’Connor, and another performance will air on the day of the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January.

And fans visiting the London landmark to watch Patti's performance will be encouraged to wear a face mask and stick to social distancing guidelines.

The New Year's Eve gig will kickstart a residency for the musician, as the electronic billboards above Piccadilly Circus will host performances from the star throughout January.