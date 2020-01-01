Halsey apologises after sharing eating disorder picture without 'sufficient trigger warning'

Halsey has issued an apology after sharing a picture of herself at the height of her battle with an eating disorder without adding a "sufficient trigger warning" beforehand.
The Without Me star was taking part in the Instagram trend which involved fans requesting stars "post a photo of" whatever they ask. After one of her followers asked Halsey to share a snap of herself "at your lowest point", the singer shared a topless selfie which showed her looking extremely thin.
"TW (trigger warning): ED (eating disorder), ask for help,” she captioned the picture on her Instagram Stories.
However, after further thought, Halsey took to Twitter to apologise for not issuing more of a trigger warning before sharing the image.
“TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," the 26-year-old wrote. "I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.
"With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay."