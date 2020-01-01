Miley and Noah Cyrus share excitement as brother Braison announces baby news

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus are excited to be aunts to their brother Braison Cyrus' son.

The actor, model and musician took to his Instagram page on Monday to announce that he and wife Stella are expecting their first child, a baby boy, due in June.

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," he wrote, alongside an image of himself and Stella holding up a sonogram picture of their son while stood in front of a Christmas tree.

Miley was quick to offer her congratulations on the post as she commented: "Aunt Swinkle in the (house)," while Noah wrote, "I cant wait to be auntie noie" with a series of love heart emojis.

Stella shared the same image of herself and Braison on her own Instagram page, as she wrote: "2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus."