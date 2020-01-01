NEWS Jessie J: 'I never said I was hospitalised on Christmas Eve' Newsdesk Share with :





Jessie J has insisted she "never said" she was hospitalised on Christmas Eve.



The Price Tag singer appeared on Instagram Live over the weekend and revealed to her fans that she woke up on the 23 December "completely deaf" in her right ear and couldn't walk in a straight line, and she spent Christmas Eve in the "ear hospital", where she got told she had Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells and hearing loss.



After making headlines with her health news, Jessie returned to Instagram on Monday to share an edited version of her live along with subtitles and additional notes, such as the words, "Never said I was hospitalised".



"Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I'm not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight," she wrote in the accompanying caption.



"I'm not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this because this is the truth (sic). I don't want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened.



"I wasn't aware of Meniere's before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I. Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are."



In her original post over the weekend, the Bang Bang hitmaker said, "On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today."