Emma Roberts gives birth

Emma Roberts is a new mum, according to new reports.



Sources tell TMZ the actress gave birth to a baby boy, which she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have named Rhodes, on Sunday. This is the first child for both.



A month ago, the American Horror Story star revealed she went through the process of freezing her eggs after believing experts who told her she couldn't have kids - and then discovered she was battling endometriosis.



"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options'," the 29-year-old told Cosmopolitan.



"When I found out about my fertility (issues), I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong."



Once she learned the truth, Emma quickly found herself pregnant.



"I hadn't done anything 'wrong' after all...," she added. "It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."



Emma and Garrett have been in a relationship since March 2019.