Lana Del Rey fractures arm while ice skating

Lana Del Rey is sporting a sling on her arm after suffering a nasty fracture while ice skating.

The Video Games star has been spotted wearing the light grey sling and soft black cast around California and, taking to social media, she told fans she sustained the injury while ice skating.

Alongside a gallery of photos including a selfie of the star and a selection of some of her Christmas presents, Lana penned: "When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater.

"I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert (sic). Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts."

Among Lana's gifts showcased in the snaps were vinyl records, including Diamonds & Rust from Joan Baez, plus a large pinky ring and a book of art from Norman Rockwell - who served as the inspiration for the title of her most recent musical album, Norman F**king Rockwell!.

The hitmaker also posted a snap with her new fiance Clayton Johnson, showing the pair touching their foreheads together while each wearing patterned face coverings.