NEWS Frankie Bridge tops 2020 'Fit List' honouring body-positive women





Frankie Bridge has topped heat magazine’s annual Fit List which honours inspirational and body-positive women.



Mental-health advocate Frankie is hailed as a ‘lockdown legend’ for her relatable approach to keeping fit, finding motivation, juggling two kids and work commitments and for proving that movement does as much for your mind as it does your abs.



Frankie, who uses Lucy Mecklenburgh’s RWL (Results Wellness Lifestyle) app, has spoken openly about living with anxiety and depression and has been honest about the times when she has struggled to motivate herself to exercise during lockdown.



She commented: “It was actually during the first lockdown that I really got into fitness. I knew that mentally I needed to keep myself busy and stick to some kind of routine. My workouts helped me to feel like I’d achieved something. It was less about my body, although obviously, I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t nice to see it changing – but it was mainly for my brain.”



Adding: “Exercise makes me feel ready to start the day. There are times when I really don’t want to work out, but I have to remember that feeling afterwards. I’m really not someone who enjoys exercise, but I know the benefits are good.”



Commenting on her relationship to her body, she told heat: “I’m one of those people who is always going to have body hang-ups. I’ve had what I’d term mild eating disorders in the past and I think I’m always going to criticise myself. As a mum of two, my body has changed and I would love to be that woman who wears her stretchmarks or jiggly belly with pride, and I do, but it’s also something that I wish I could change. I like to be honest about that, because I look at these women who are super-confident with it and I’m so envious of them. Now I just try to do the best I can. I’m slightly more confident at the moment, especially over the last month but I’m never going to be 100 per cent happy. I’d love to meet the woman who is!”



heat editor, Julie Davis commented: “In a year when so many of us have turned to exercise to keep our mental health in check, there is no more deserving winner than Frankie.”



Australian actress Rebel Wilson makes her debut in this year’s top five following an impressive fitness journey which saw her lose 30kg. Also in the top ten is Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, Hits Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson, Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and EastEnders and Strictly star Maisie Smith.



Elsewhere in the list mental health campaigner Bryony Gordon is at number 19 and body positive influencer and model Jada Sezer is at number 12. American singer Lizzo is at 22 while tennis ace Serena Williams is at 17.



Previous Fit List winners have included Jesy Nelson, Khloe Kardashian, Davina McCall and Ferne McCann.



Heat Fit List 2020: The top ten

Frankie Bridge

Beyonce

Oti Mabuse

Rebel Wilson

Gemma Atkinson

Clara Amfo

Jennifer Lopez

Davina McCall

Maisie Smith

AJ Odudu



11-30

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Jada Sezer

Gabby Allen

Ferne McCann

Vicky Pattison

Adrienne Herbert

Serena Williams

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Bryony Gordon

Holly Willoughby

Emma Willis

Lizzo

Fleur East

Demi Lovato

Maya Jama

Nicole Scherzinger

Louise Thompson

Poorna Bell

Amber Gill

Michelle Keegan



The judging panel, comprised of heat’s Lifestyle editor, Louise Bennett, mental health campaigner Natasha Devon MBE and personal trainer Cecilia Harris, were looking for positive attitudes to eating, exercising and mental health to create the Fit List’s 30 top body ambassadors.



This week’s heat magazine is on sale now.