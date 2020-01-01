Megan Thee Stallion planning Christmas feast before 2021 slimdown

Megan Thee Stallion is planning to overhaul her diet and fitness regime in 2021 after one final Christmas blow-out.

The Savage hitmaker is planning to pig out with indulgent feasts over the festive season while celebrating with her family, before cutting back in an effort to shift any excess pounds as part of her New Year's resolutions.

"Eating healthy and maintaining my skincare regime (are my resolutions)," she recently told GQ. "It's hard to keep up a solid routine when I work so much, but I'm determined to nail it down consistently because I want to stay healthy with a flawless complexion!"

"You gotta have the full spread of food. I'm talking all the turkey, all the dressing, baked potatoes, greens, mac and cheese - all of it. Everybody is gonna eat!" the WAP hitmaker said of the Christmas Day feast. "The most important thing is just getting everybody together, turning up, having fun and making memories.

"I hope to be home with my family, so I hope I'm watching them open their gifts and trying to keep them away from the dogs," the 25-year-old quipped. "It's the time of year to really pause and be grateful for everything and take time to think about what you want for the year ahead. That's a Savage Christmas dinner."