Iggy Azalea hammers ex for missing out on baby's first Christmas





Iggy Azalea has slammed her ex, Playboi Carti, after he allegedly bailed on Christmas with her and their nine-month-old son.



The Fancy hitmaker took to Twitter to call out the rap star, claiming he had made plans to spend the holiday with their boy, Onyx, but decided to throw a launch party for his new album, Whole Lotta Red, instead - with his other girlfriend.



"Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH," Iggy fired.



She also took aim at the rapper's girlfriend, adding: "This man had a whole family vacation planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess.



"To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a** s**t that happens at the expense of my son."



The new mum also took aim at her ex for leaving her to give birth alone earlier this year, while he played video games.



"This man was in philly (Philadelphia) playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section," she tweeted. "I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time.



"And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo s**t he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He's 9 months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name. Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son."