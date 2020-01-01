NEWS Luke Goss thinks looking 'fearlessly' at his mistakes has been liberating Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old star - who found fame in the 80s alongside his brother Matt Goss in the band Bros - has admitted that being honest with himself has helped him to find peace of mind.



Luke - who married film producer Shirley Lewis in 1994 - shared: "Looking fearlessly at your mistakes, flaws and weaknesses is a great way to relinquish their control of you. Solitude gives me space to paint, record and write.



"Going through a divorce after 32 years of marriage, it provided me space to contemplate the future, and to really make me question who I am. What do I want from the future? Who is it that I really am? I’ve been asking myself the same bloody things since I was six."



The London-born star has lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade - but he still misses home.



He told the Guardian newspaper: "I miss the UK deeply; walking down a London street and listening to my city alive. I miss being greeted by strangers with waves and hellos. For a time I didn’t feel that way. Now it feels like a privilege."



Despite this, the chart-topping star admitted to having mixed memories of his childhood.



He said: "The working-class life of my childhood was loving and tumultuous - us south Londoners know what community means.



"At home, though, there was acrimony, divorce and discordant energy. Traversing through that as a kid was hard work."