LadBaby bring home hat-trick of Christmas Numberr 1's

It’s official: LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is the winner of the 2020 Official Christmas Number 1, securing a hat-trick of festive chart-toppers and the fastest-selling single of the year.



The social media stars’ third festive (and sausage roll-themed) single scores 158,000 to land at the Yuletide summit – the biggest opening week for a single this year, overtaking Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die, and the fastest selling single in more than three years, since Artists For Grenfell’s Bridge Over Troubled Water in June 2017.



94% of its total figure came from downloads and physical CD sales – money raised from the single goes to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.



LadBaby – aka Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – now match a record jointly held by The Beatles and Spice Girls – the only other acts who can lay claim to a trio of consecutive Christmas Number 1s. LadBaby claimed the Official Christmas Number 1 in 2018 with We Built This City, and I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019.



And the accolades keep rolling in: Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is LadBaby’s biggest Number 1 yet, out-performing the first-week figures of his previous two chart-toppers.



Celebrating the news, LadBaby tells OfficialCharts.com:



“From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody. We can’t believe that, a third year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you. Merry Christmas to everyone and don’t stop believin’ – that things are going to get better. 2021 is going to be better for everyone.”



Pic: LadBaby and family pictured at home with their Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ [credit:LadBaby]