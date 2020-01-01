Ariana Grande spreads holiday cheer with children's hospital donations

Newly-engaged Ariana Grande spread some holiday cheer at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital by donating gifts to patients and their families.

Ariana and her new fiance Dalton Gomez scoured a gift list to choose presents for each age and developmental level for patients across both of the hospital's locations in Westwood and Santa Monica, California, while patients and staff were also treated to meals and pizza.

“Our patients are in love! Especially our Ariana Grande 'superfans” in the house," Kelli Carroll, director of the Chase Child Life program at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalised children.

"This pandemic may have changed how we do things, but we look for the same result – to alleviate the stresses of hospitalisation and bring joy to our kids."

Ariana announced her engagement to real estate beau Dalton last weekend, while also showing off her stunning diamond and pearl engagement ring in the process.