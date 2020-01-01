NEWS George Michael's former lover breaks into late singer's London home Newsdesk Share with :





Police were called to George Michael's London home on Tuesday after the late singer's former lover Fadi Fawaz broke in.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Fawaz - who was responsible for calling emergency services upon finding the pop star dead on Christmas Day in 2016 - told officers the $6.7 million (£5 million) townhouse was his, reportedly adding: "George wanted me to have it."



"He somehow managed to get over the security fence before smashing one of the windows and going inside," a source told the publication. "When the police arrived they tried to reason with him but he just kept screaming that it was his place and George wanted him to have it.



"In the end, they dragged him out and sent him packing but I wonder how long it will be before he returns... This must be a very difficult and lonely time of the year for Fadi, with the anniversary of George's death."



A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said that Fawaz was not arrested as he left when officers asked him to.



"Police were called at 10:59hrs on Tuesday, 22 December to reports of a man trying to enter a property," they said in a statement. "Officers attended and found a man aged in his 40s inside the property. He was asked to leave the scene and complied. He was not arrested."



The former Wham! singer died in bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.