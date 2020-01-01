NEWS Kaitlynn Carter: 'I was really in love with Miley' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, has opened up about the pair's summer romance, insisting it was so much more than a fling.



Miley and reality TV star Kaitlynn hooked up in the summer of 2019 as the pop star was dealing with her marriage split from Liam Hemsworth, and Carter, who had recently separated from Brody Jenner after five years together, admits she was surprised to suddenly be dating her pal.



"When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends," she said during a recent appearance on the Scrubbing In podcast.



"No one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was... It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person."



The couple broke up in September 2019, and Miley went on to date Australian singer Cody Simpson, who she has also now split from.



Kaitlynn is currently seeing a new boyfriend called Kris, and said of the romance: “A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?’ and all I can ever say is, ‘It’s going really well,’ because it’s like the most seamless, chill relationship. I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy and I don’t want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he’s the first adult I’ve ever dated.”