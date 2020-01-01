Rihanna sued for copyright infringement over Fenty social media advert

Rihanna is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly using a track in a Fenty social media advert without permission.

Father-daughter musical duo, King Khan and Saba Lou, claim their track Good Habits (and Bad), which originally appeared on Saba Lou’s 2012 7-inch release Until the End, featured in an Instagram post advertising Fenty brand accessories, which reportedly got more than 3.4 million views.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the songwriters, who co-wrote the tune, claim Rihanna did not get their blessing or legal permission to use the track. They believe she ripped it off a music streaming platform.

King Khan, who was born in Canada and lives in Germany, and his daughter want damages and an injunction to prevent Rihanna from using the song again.

The Umbrella hitmaker has yet to comment on the legal action.

Following the success of her Fenty Beauty skincare and cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, Rihanna launched Fenty, a luxury fashion house, last year. She partnered with Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), the French luxury good conglomerate, to launch the clothing brand.