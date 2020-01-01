NEWS Jess Glynne's grandmother dies of Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Jess Glynne has been left devastated following her grandmother's death from Covid-19.



In an interview with Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the Rather Be hitmaker explained that she and her relatives had been unable to say their goodbyes to her grandma due to the restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus.



"It was pretty horrific. It's been hard for my family. It is just dark, people not getting to say their goodbyes," she said. "I'm really cautious in my movements because it is mad serious. You see people being irresponsible and you can't be. The staff who looked after my nan have been incredible. You aren't allowed to see anyone and she was alone."



Jess also praised the health and social organisation Jewish Care, and revealed she's releasing a Christmas song, a cover version of Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas, to raise money for them.



"When Nan was at home they looked after her and they have been incredible," she gushed. "They do everything. They are the biggest amazing support that my family and my nan needed."