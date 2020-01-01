Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood shares wishes for a 'happier new year'

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood shared his hopes for a "happier new year" as the band offers fans virtual 2020 holiday cards.

The rockers launched their digital greeting cards via their online Public Library, with the designs featuring inscriptions like: "FA LA LA", "LA-LA", "LA LA", "LA" and “LAA" on the outside and phrases such as "EVERYTHING IS ROSY,” “PEACE ON YOU,” “IN LIEU OF EMPTINESS,” “HOPE FOR THE FUTURE” and “SUNLIT UPLANDS STILL AWAIT" written inside.

Announcing the new project, Radiohead wrote on Twitter: "This festive card is for you to make and send to acquaintances new and old. No element of data placed into it will be stored by Radiohead."

Guitarist Greenwood also shared his own optimistic message for 2021, as he wrote in a letter to fans: "I hope you are all safe and well and not too scared, or too bored."

He went on: "I also hope that somehow we can be part of making music for you soon, and that the pleasure of making music, and hearing music, whether in a gig, concert hall, church, or at home with friends — is not forgotten in this desolate year," adding: "And as we climb out of 2020, washing our hands, I wish you all a happier new year — and send you and yours all our fondest regards."