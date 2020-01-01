Lil Wayne questions his worth after Grammys snub

Lil Wayne has questioned why he hasn't been "involved or invited" to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The rapper took to Twitter to ask fans if they thought there was a reason his album Funeral, which he released in January, is only up for Best Recording Package - and didn't receive a single nomination in the general or rap categories.

"As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik (sic), or just another technicality?" he wrote. "I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio."

Lil Wayne previously took home the best rap solo performance for A Milli, best rap song for Lollipop, best rap performance by a duo or group for his Swagga Like Us collaboration and best rap album for Tha Carter III in 2008. He also took home the best rap performance Grammy in 2016 for No Problem.

The Sucker for Pain star follows in the footsteps of The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding, who have also both expressed disappointment that their albums were not recognised in the 2021 Grammy nominations.