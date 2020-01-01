Diddy gifts his mum $1 million and a Bentley as she turns 80

Diddy spared no expense when his mother turned 80 on Monday, surprising her with a $1 million cheque and a brand new Bentley.

The rap mogul shared snaps from the lavish celebration he'd put on for his mum Janice's big day on his Instagram page, while the birthday girl herself posted a clip of her receiving the generous cash gift from her famous son.

"When you give you mom a $1 million check for her birthday (heart emoji) @diddy," she wrote alongside the video.

Glamorous Janice then shared another video which showed her, with the cheque still in her hand, being led outside where she was greeted by a shiny new Bentley.

One partygoer could be heard shouting in the background: "She's got a new Bentley and a mili in her left hand!"

Diddy, 51, had earlier paid tribute to his mum on her birthday, uploading a snap of her on Instagram and writing: "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The day was made even more special by the fact that Janice shares her birthday with her grandchildren, Diddy's twins D'Lila and Jessie, who turned 14 on Monday.

The day was marred by sadness though, with D'Lila and Jessie having to celebrate without their mum Kim Porter, who passed away in November.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday," their dad penned.