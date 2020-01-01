NEWS LadBaby would love to record 'All I Want For Christmas Is Sausage Rolls' with Mariah Carey Newsdesk Share with :





The 33-year-old blogger and YouTuber - whose real name is Mark Hoyle - recently teamed up with his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) and their two sons Phoenix and Kobe on their third sausage roll-themed Christmas song for charity after claiming the UK’s Christmas number one with 'We Built This City’ in 2018 and 'I Love Sausage Rolls', their spin on Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll’, last year.



They've also just released a new version of this year's ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’, their take on Journey’s classic ‘Don’t Stop Believing’, featuring Boyzone star Ronan Keating, with all profits going to The Trussell Trust, who have food banks across the UK.



While Mark insisted they have no more songs up their sleeve, he would make an exception if the pop diva, whose song 'All I Want For Christmas is You' was vying for this year's Christmas No1, agreed to duet with them.



LadBaby told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We haven't got any more planned. We don't want to get to a point where people boycott it."



However, he added: "If Mariah Carey phones me up next year, how can I say no?



“Maybe there’s a collab we could do: 'All I Want For Christmas Is Sausage Rolls'. Reckon she’d be up for that?"

Mark and his wife are still not over the fact they have a song with Ronan.



Mark said: “Rox and I still can’t believe this has happen! WE got to record a song ABOUT SAUSAGE ROLLS with Ronan Keating!!!!! A very surreal moment to hear a musical icon you’ve grown up listening to, singing a song you’ve written in your living room about sausage rolls to help raise money to feed people in poverty in the UK. Unbelievable. As a great man once said 'Life is a rollercoaster, you’ve just got to ride it.'"



On why he agreed to add his vocals to the track, the 43-year-old Irish star said: “I was shocked by the statistics on poverty in the UK and how reliant so many people and families are on food banks. It’s been a devastating year for many people so I was delighted to help Mark and Rox raise more money for the Trussell Trust and their amazing food bank operation.”