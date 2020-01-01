Jennifer Lopez leaving wedding plans up to 'divine time'

Jennifer Lopez has faith her wedding to Alex Rodriguez will take place when the time is right.

The On The Floor hitmaker got engaged to the former sportsman in March 2019, after two years together, and had been due to exchange vows in Italy in June.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant they had to cancel the nuptials, with even the rescheduled wedding falling victim to the coronavirus.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," Jennifer said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Monday. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'Okay, we got to cancel everything.' And we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, 'We gotta cancel it.' So, we canceled it.

"And then we try to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, 'Nope, still not the right time.' So it was just a little disappointing. And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way."

Jennifer, who's been married three times before, added that she and Alex, 45, have even talked about whether or not they actually still want to get hitched, or whether they should follow in the footsteps of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have famously never wed after decades together.

"We've talked about that for sure," the 51-year-old continued. "I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?'

"The same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush it'll happen when it happens."