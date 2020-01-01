NEWS Billie Eilish has teased a 'new era' starting in 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Therefore I Am' singer has told fans that she has a bunch of "announcements" coming soon regarding new releases.



The ‘my future’ singer, who has recorded her second studio album in quarantine with her brother and collaborator Finneas, told fans on her Instagram Story this week: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."



At the start of the clip, the 'bad guy' hitmaker joked that she won't give her fans the new album if they keep poking fun at her filtered devil horn hair.



She quipped: "I am making you a f****** album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair."



Speaking of the follow-up to 2019’s record-breaking ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, the 19-year-old megastar said recently: "It’s my favourite piece of art ever. It’s been very pleasant and satisfying and I’m so excited for people to hear this album.”



The 'No Time To Die' hitmaker has their mother Maggie to thank for kick-starting their creative spell.

She added: “A month into quarantine we were completely uninspired.



“My mum was like, ‘What if you guys made a schedule? Just like three days a week, making sure you have time put aside so you can work’.



“And we did it, and on the first day we wrote 'my future'. The first day. We made more than we’ve ever made in one period.”



Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner recently scrapped her entire 2021 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously rescheduled the dates from this year.



In a statement posted on her social media pages, she announced: "hi guys



"i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you.



“we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.



"keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)”