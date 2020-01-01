NEWS Avril Lavigne has been in the studio 'every day for the last two weeks' Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her new motorcycle and revealed she has been splitting her time between "riding and writing".



She said in a clip shared to Instagram: “I have been in the studio for the last two weeks every day."



Introducing her new ride, which has a lyric from her 2007 hit ‘Girlfriend' emblazoned across it, she said: “This is my new cake bike. It was custom built for me by Revival Motorcycles. It says MFP, Mother F***** Princess.”



Avril captioned the post: "Writing and Riding into 2021 like ... (sic)"



Last week, the 'Complicated' hitmaker shared a series of snaps from the studio with producer John Feldmann and Mod Sun.



She wrote: "JAM FAM @johnfeldy @modsun."



Avril's last studio album was 2019's 'Head Above Water'.



Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer previously revealed how her own music "saved her life" during her battle with Lyme disease after fellow star Justin Bieber revealed he was battling the debilitating illness.



In a lengthy post, she wrote earlier this year: "Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with.



"To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life.



"Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others.”