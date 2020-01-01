Taylor Swift achieves rare U.S. chart double

Taylor Swift has a new chart record to boast about after becoming the first artist to debut atop both the U.S. albums and singles countdown simultaneously twice.

The pop superstar's surprise project Evermore hit number one on the Billboard 200 on Sunday, and now song Willow has debuted in first place on the Hot 100 - four months after sister album Folklore and the track Cardigan achieved the same feat in August.

Willow is Swift's seventh Hot 100 chart-topper, knocking Mariah Carey's festive favourite, All I Want for Christmas Is You, down to number two.

Another holiday classic, Brenda Lee's 1958 tune Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, sits tight at three, and Jingle Bell Rock by the late Bobby Helms climbs to four.

Rapper 24kGoldn and Iann Dior round out the Christmas top five at five with Mood.

In the U.K., Mariah still reigns supreme, with her festive favourite still holding on to the top spot. Last week, the pop icon made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts with All I Want for Christmas Is You.