Katy Perry recruits Zooey Deschanel to star in out-of-this-world music video

Zooey Deschanel gets abducted by aliens in Katy Perry's new music video.

The singer recruited her celebrity lookalike to join her in the promo for Not the End of the World, which dropped on Monday.

In the fun footage, Perry is shown taking her baby girl for a walk in the park, where she crosses paths with Deschanel - prompting extra terrestrials searching for the new mum to accidentally nab the New Girl star instead.

The stars teamed up to discuss the fun project on Instagram on launch day, as they exchanged stories about being mistaken for the other.

"For so long, we've had this funny friendship, because obviously people think we look alike," Perry said, as Deschanel exclaimed: "I've had full conversations with people where they think I was you!"

However, Perry then confessed to once pretending to be the Elf actress to enjoy the celebrity perks of life in Los Angeles.

"When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot, and I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and no clout," she shared.

"I had nothing. Sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club," Perry admitted.

The news wasn't a complete surprise to Deschanel, who replied: "Well, I know this. People would say, 'I saw you,' but I'm such a goody-two-shoes (I didn't tell them)!"