Foreigner to play America's first socially-distanced music festival

Foreigner are heading back to the stage in March to perform as part of the first socially-distanced music festival in America.

The Cold As Ice hitmakers have been booked to play The Frontyard Festival at the outdoor Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida, performing sets on both 23 and 24 March, and the bandmates cannot wait to be back in front of live fans again.

"We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience," lead singer Kelly Hansen shared in a statement.

"We saw how the team at Dr. Phillips Center cared about the health of their audiences and innovated socially-distant concerts, and that's why we chose it as our first show for 2021," Kelly declared.

Of the festival, he added: "There's nothing like it anywhere else in the country. We are so excited to connect with our fans in a safe manner, and can't wait to play live again at the Frontyard Festival."

The specially-designed event is aimed at reigniting the live entertainment scene after COVID-19 shutdowns and will take place over six months at the spacious, purpose-built Dr Phillips Center.

The venue features design elements reminiscent of people's own yards, acknowledging the fact the outdoor areas have become safe spaces for friends and family members to gather, at a distance, during the global pandemic. At the Dr. Phillips Center, attendees will be able to enjoy the shows in hundreds of private, elevated boxes, located six feet apart from one another.

Guests will be required to undergo temperature checks to enter the arena and wear face masks whenever they step outside their boxes.