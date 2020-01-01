NEWS Taylor Swift creates new Bilboard record Newsdesk Share with :





Rounding out a landmark 2020, Taylor Swift closes out the year by making history once more. evermore, her latest 5 star album, bows at #1 on the Billboard 200, and her single “willow” captures #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her as the only artist in history to simultaneously debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 twice. Taylor is the only artist ever to accomplish this historic milestone in one year.



She accomplishes this feat only four months removed from the concurrent arrival of folklore and “cardigan” at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively—which initially made her “the only artist in history to simultaneously debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100.” Not to mention, “willow” is her seventh #1 on the Hot 100 and third #1 debut on the chart.



This week, she also holds #1 on the Billboard 200 with evermore and #3 with folklore. Occupying these two spots, she becomes “the first woman to log two albums in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 since 1963.”



evermore and folklore are available now.