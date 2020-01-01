Chrissy Teigen gifts John Legend same two presents every Christmas

John Legend receives the same two gifts from his wife Chrissy Teigen each and every Christmas.

Speaking on his Legendary Christmas Tales video series, the All of Me hitmaker, 41, shared that the entire clan is “a big robe family”, so that is one of the things Chrissy gifts him annually, as well as a new work bag

“We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time," adds the singer. "She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

John and his presenter and model spouse have had an incredibly difficult few months, following the stillbirth of their baby son Jack in September.

But things are slowly getting back to normality for the pair, with John recently sharing a sweet snap of 35-year-old Chrissy with the couple's children, daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old son Miles, as the family prepared to celebrate America's Thanksgiving holiday in November.

"So so grateful for these three," he penned in the caption.