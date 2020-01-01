Justin Bieber adds additional broadcasts to New Year livestream schedule

Justin Bieber has added two additional broadcasts to his New Year livestream series.

The Holy star is teaming up with T-Mobile to kick off 2021 with his first full-length live concert since his Purpose World Tour back in 2017, with the show kicking off on 31 December at 10.15pm Eastern Time (ET) in the U.S.

He's since announced two additional airings the following day - at 5am and 3pm ET - to allow fans around the globe to enjoy the one-off gig.

Bieber is pulling out all the stops, with the show set to feature a five-piece live band, his dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage and an iconic location - which has yet to be revealed.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time – they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” said the Lonely hitmaker as he announced the gig.

“I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

Customers of T-Mobile in the U.S. will have free access to the concert through the brand's T-Mobile Tuesdays app, while non-customers can buy tickets for $25 on JustinBieberNYE.com until 1 January.