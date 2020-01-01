Ed Sheeran closes out 2020 with first new music in over a year

Ed Sheeran thrilled fans on Monday by releasing Afterglow - his first new music since 2019.

The singer-songwriter teased he'd be dropping a "Christmas present" for fans at 11am GMT and, true to his word, the star made his latest single available to stream and download.

Alongside a video clip of Ed performing the track while strumming his guitar, he wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

"It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."

Afterglow is Ed's first release since he welcomed daughter Lyra with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in late August.

His last new music, album No.6 Collaborations Project, dropped in July 2019. It featured a string of collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and British rapper Stormzy.

In December 2019, Sheeran was named artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company for being the most successful performer in the U.K. album and singles charts of the 2010s.