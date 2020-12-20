NEWS Liam Payne hopes there is 'a lot more to come' from One Direction Newsdesk Share with :





The 'What Makes You Beautiful' boy band have been on hiatus since 2016, but last caught up together for their 10th anniversary in July.



The 27-year-old singer - who is joined by Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in the chart-topping group, which also featured Zayn Malik until his departure in 2015 - misses performing with his pals and is keen to reconnect with them via Zoom over Christmas.



Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp asked Liam on Sunday night's (20.12.20) 'Capital Up Close presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard’ special: "Will you try and get the other 1D boys on a Zoom chat for a Christmas get-together?"



To which, he replied: "I’d love that, honestly, I would. I was on the phone with Louis for a good hour yesterday and I think we just need a proper catch-up. It was nice to catch-up for the 10-year anniversary, I’m hoping we’ve got a lot more to come from us - I sound like I’m talking about a football club, 'I played really well in defence' - I think we’ve got a lot more to come and it’s tough out there singing these songs on your own. Some of them area really difficult, there was a reason there was 4/5 people out there to overtake sometimes. I definitely miss them, and I hope we catch up."



The 'Strip That Down' star also admitted his stage fright has worsened as he's gotten older and insisted it's something they all suffered with.



He told Roman: "The biggest challenge I’ve ever had to overcome, I mean stage-fright’s a massive one. I think all of us [One Direction] have suffered with that at some point and to be honest with you it seemed to have gotten harder for me as I got older, I don’t know if I became more aware of what I was doing or, it’s difficult, and it’s not one that you ever really get over, you just kind of get on with it. It’s just part of the game."



Liam confessed that he often forgets his words during gigs as well.



Asked if he meditates to calm his nerves, he said: "No that’s more Shawn Mendes than me, gotta love Shawn. No for me, as soon as I get passed the first song, then I can concentrate properly on what I’m doing. I had a really big problem of forgetting words halfway through. As soon as you forget them once, like it never goes away because you’re like “I’m going to forget the words, I’m going to forget the words”, and then it just makes it happen."



'Capital Up Close presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard' streamed on YouTube and Global Player.