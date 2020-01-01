Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker was impressed after seeing a TikTok clip of the loved-up Senorita singers covering her 2009 Hannah Montana: The Movie song The Climb, and suggested they should all get together to make music.

Commenting on the weekend post on Shawn's account, Miley cheekily wrote, "Let's have a three way".

She then clarified her eye-popping remark by explaining that she was just interested in singing with the music stars, adding, "A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal."

Miley previously teamed up with Shawn to perform a rendition of his In My Blood single at the Grammy Awards in 2019.

Miley has been active on TikTok recently, while promoting her new album Plastic Hearts. Some users began posting videos with the caption, ‘If Miley Cyrus comments on this video, I’ll do…’ promoting the outlandish star to reply with suggestions including asking one fan out on a date and daring another to shave their hair.