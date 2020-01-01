Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff

Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline National Health Service (NHS) workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

The singer headed to Whittington Hospital earlier this month to deliver special gifts to doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and the trip was filmed for an episode of her YouTube series, Rainbow Woman.

"Today is not about me, today is about some amazing people that deserve appreciation, kindness and love," Geri said in the episode, which aired on Sunday.

"In life, we can all get a little bit complacent, take things for granted... We can lose touch with what's real, what's important," she mused.

Explaining: "I'm actually reminded of the goodness of humanity, that actually human beings are good people. They really are," the former Spice Girl added: "When you meet someone that has been really kind, you think, 'Oh God, there's me moaning about my own stuff'."

During the episode, Geri met with several NHS staff, including a freshly qualified intensive care unit nurse named Sara Finkel, who had only been working at the hospital for a few months before the pandemic took hold.

"We should feel so proud that we have people like Sara in our communities and in our country," Geri said.

"Thank you to everyone out there that has cared for us," she went on.

The footage was filmed before new travel restrictions were introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday.