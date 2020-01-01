Maren Morris axes RSVP Tour, confirms work on third album

Maren Morris has pulled the plug on her planned RSVP Tour amid the pandemic.

The Girl hitmaker has already postponed the shows due to coronavirus crisis and, in a statement on Friday, she confirmed the tour has been cancelled altogether due to the uncertainty over when music venues will be allowed to re-open again.

"Hi Darlings," wrote the 30-year-old.

"There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year," the missive began.

"With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour," the singer explained.

She then added that customers with tickets will receive "a full refund from the point of purchase."

However, it's not all bad news for fans - the My Church singer went on to thank her followers for their "patience" and revealed that she filled up some of her recent downtime by writing new songs.

"I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we all can come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon," she revealed, signing off: "Love you so much, M."