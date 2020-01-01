NEWS 'Fairytale of New York' voted best Christmas music video of all time Newsdesk Share with :





Everyone’s taking about the Christmas No 1’s but what about the No 1 Christmas Music videos of all time? A new poll of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by ROXi and conducted by CensusWide reveals the British public’s most popular Christmas music video of all time is The Pogues’s ‘Fairytale of New York’, receiving the support of an astounding 24% of the country.



Shane MacGowan and Kirsty Macoll’s celtic classic beat Wham!'s ‘Last Christmas’ which shows George Michael putting up the Christmas tree and singing about his heartbreak. In third place is Mariah Carey playing in the snow and hanging out with Santa in the video of her most iconic song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’



The rest of the top 10 Christmas music videos comprised of; Wizzard’s snowy ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’, one of the most important music videos ever made; Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’, one of the cheesiest music video of all time; Shaken Steven’s ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’, The Darkness taking glam rock theatricality to another level in their video for ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)’, the very cute Ariana Grande’s in ‘Santa, Tell Me’, a very young Justin Bieber in ‘Mistletoe’ and just making the top 10 Paul McCartney’s award winning music video ‘Pipes of Peace’ recreating the famous first World War Christmas truce.



CensusWide Opinion Poll Results, top 10 Christmas music video picks as voted by the British public expressing a preference are:



Fairytale of New York – The Pogues ft. Kirsty Macoll: 24.3%

Last Christmas – Wham! 13.8%

All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey 13.1%

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day – Wizzard 13%

Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid 10.9%

Merry Christmas Everyone – Shaken Stevens

Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) – The Darkness

Santa, Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

Pipes of Peace – Paul McCartney



