NEWS Shawn Mendes: 'Justin Bieber and I were never enemies' Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes has set the record straight about his relationship with Justin Bieber.



The pair recently collaborated on the track Monster but, according to long-standing speculation, the hitmakers were feuding early on in their careers.



Speaking in a new Q&A session with GQ magazine, the Wonder singer insists that’s not the case at all, stating: “Justin and I were never enemies. We were maybe not friends."



The 21-year-old added that he wasn’t actually “texting (Justin) and being like, ‘Yo, how you doing today?’, but we were never enemies, absolutely, and that’s kind of something that people maybe might’ve turned it into at some point.”



Shawn did recall a video that Justin made asking who he was years ago, but he affirmed: “He said he really genuinely didn’t know who I was, and I believed him. So whatever, maybe he did and he was trying to bug me either way."



The singer previously opened up on Justin's influence on him over the years, and revealed that the Sorry hitmaker has helped him to deal with the downside of fame.



"He's gone through a lot and I feel like he's really come out on the other end in a place where he realizes how much of a blessing it is to do what we do for a living," Shawn told Entertainment Tonight. "And on top of that, he also realizes that there is darkness and there are heavy things that happen in our career."