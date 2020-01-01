Kelsea Ballerini will find it hard to readjust when the Covid-19 pandemic is over

Kelsea Ballerini isn't looking forward to having to readjust once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The country singer was one of hordes of musical artists forced to axe tour plans amid the coronavirus but told Rolling Stone that there were positives in the lockdown - mainly because she could spend more time with her husband, fellow singer Morgan Evans.

Kelsea even admitted that she will miss the things she has come to take for granted during the crisis.

"Hoping that there will be some version of touring coming back, (but) it will be tough for me to readjust to being away from home and missing birthdays and special moments with my close circle again," she told Rolling Stone.

The Hole in the Bottle star noted that she's optimistic that lessons gained during the pandemic will continue to have an impact as time progresses.

"I hope everyone had some kind of emotional awakening this year and that we carry that into the future by doing a better job of taking care of each other," she shared.

"Everyone was levelled in one way or another, and I think that made people realise we’re all 'in this together' as cheeseball and overused as that may sound," Kelsea went on, adding: "That’s a mentality we can all benefit, learn, and grow from."