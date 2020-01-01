Teyana Taylor's PrettyLittleThing collection was designed virtually

Teyana Taylor designed her entire upcoming collection for British fashion brand PrettyLittleThing via video conferencing app Zoom.

The Lose Each Other star, who announced her retirement from music earlier this month, has taken on a new role as creative director of the popular retailer, with her first line for the label set to debut in January.

Teyana drew inspiration from her own closet as she worked on ideas and as she was unable to travel to the U.K. to sit down with design team officials in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire collaboration was conceptualised virtually.

Joking about developing creative "superpowers" as a result of the COVID crisis, she told People: "I mean, s**t, I got to do what I can! You've got to make it fun and just be grateful that you're even doing something like that because of a lot of things that's going on, some people can't work at all (sic)."

Teyana went on: "People are getting laid off, people are losing their jobs and it's really tough out here. So I would never really sit around and complain about what I can't design in-person. I just try and be grateful and appreciative, you know, get it done."

The new line will feature pieces such as oversized jackets, a denim jumpsuit, crop tops, and cutout-mini dresses, all available in U.S. sizes 0 to 26 at an affordable price point.

Teyana said of the range: "I think the most important thing is making sure everything fits right. Because if you have so many different shapes, forms of body and you want to make sure everybody feels sexy at all times and everybody feels beautiful at all times (sic)."

Teaming up with PrettyLittleThing bosses is a dream come true for the star because she's always been interested in working in fashion.

"I'm at a place where no one can put me in a box," she explained, adding: "They can't tell me I can only do one thing. I do whatever I put my mind to and succeed at it."