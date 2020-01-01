NEWS Aaron Dessner is keen to continue working with Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :





The National star produced and co-wrote much of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's sister records, 'folklore' and evermore', and he believes Taylor and the team behind the albums will "continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives".



Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 44-year-old musician said: “It’s kind of the thing where I have so many musicians in my life that I’ve grown close to, and make things with, and are just part of my life. And I’ve rarely had this kind of chemistry with anyone in my life — to be able to write together, to make so many beautiful songs together in such a short period of time.



“Inevitably, I think we will continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives. I don’t know exactly what the next form that will take, but certainly, it will continue."



However, he insisted that "this era has concluded".



He continued: “I do think this story, this era, has concluded, and I think in such a beautiful way with these sister records — it does kind of feel like there’s closure to that. But she’s definitely been very helpful and engaged with Big Red Machine, and just in general.



“She feels like another incredible musician that I’ve gotten to know and am lucky to have in my life. It’s this whole community that moves forward and takes risks and, hopefully, there will be other records that appear in the future.”

Aaron recently hailed the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker for her "seemingly boundless talent” as a singer, songwriter and storyteller.



He reflected on Instagram: "It’s only been 5 months since folklore was released. But truth be told @taylorswift and I never actually stopped exchanging ideas and somehow we've finished a sister record called evermore that I love just as much. These songs are wilder and freer, sometimes in strange time signatures and darker hues, but very much a continuation of what we started with folklore. I can't begin to express my gratitude and respect for Taylor -- I never cease to wonder at her seemingly boundless talent as a singer and a songwriter and storyteller. It’s been the experience of a lifetime to work so fast and furiously with her. As with folklore, @jackantonoff, @blobtower and William Bowery all contributed brilliant ideas and songwriting — the same alchemy and teamwork continued. This time my brother @brycedessner contributed much more as well— helping write and produce Coney Island and orchestrating the entire record. I’ve never done anything creatively of any value without Bryce helping to elevate it, as he does here again. As important, @heyjonlow has been my brother in all of this work too -- I could never have conceived of this without him by my side every step of the way. And Justin @blobtower , who has taught me so much, is here again too, lending his insane talents. If that wasn’t enough, my bandmates in @thenational , Matt, Bryan and Scott along with Bryce, are here too. We learned to write songs and make records together. Hearing Matt sing with Taylor and the entire band perform on Coney Island — things have come full circle.